Namibia: Coast Gets Cash-Accepting ATMs

Bank Windhoek recently installed three new cash- accepting Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at its branches in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and at an agency in Henties Bay. Walvis Bay now has two cash-accepting ATMs.

Bank Windhoek installed the first cash-accepting ATM in 2021 at the bank's Kuisebmond agency, with the second installed at the Walvis Bay branch. "The uptake in the use of the cash-accepting ATM in Kuisebmond is encouraging," said Bank Windhoek's National Operations Manager, David Nell, adding; "Our customers can now deposit cash whenever it is convenient for them in a safe and secure space, 24 hours a day."

Nell said that by adding more cash-accepting ATMs at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Henties Bay, the bank has listened to its customers' feedback by providing increasing self-service banking channels. He also shared that Bank Windhoek is in the process of deploying cash- accepting ATMs countrywide.

Nell said the recently released N$10 and N$30 notes, coins and South African Rand, are not currently accepted by the cash-taking ATMs. "The functionalities to accept N$10 and N$30 notes will soon become available," he added.

To date, Bank Windhoek has cash-accepting ATMs at a number of locations across the country. Nell encouraged Bank Windhoek customers to use this free service at their convenience to experience seamless banking.