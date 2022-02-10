Nigeria: 138 Killed, 101 Kidnapped in Just One Week in Nigeria - Report

No fewer than 138 persons, including security personnel, were killed, while 101 others were abducted in violent attacks across the country in the last one week, Nigeria Security Tracker, published by former United States Ambassador, Mr John Campbell, has said.

The update said the violent attacks were largely perpetrated by terrorist groups, bandits, and other criminal groups, in addition to few cases of extrajudicial killings.

The latest update, which covered January 29 to February 4, showed an increase in the number of violent attacks, compared to the previous week.

While 20 violent attacks were reported in the previous week, 29 attacks occurred in the week under review, an indication that the security situation had worsened.

The report stated that the Nigerian security forces killed no fewer than 124 bandits, terrorists, and other criminals within the period.

The update also represented violence related to Boko Haram in Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

It showed that on January 29, police officers killed two students in Ilorin, Kwara State, while cultists killed five in Ilesha East in Osun State.

On the same date, bandits killed 11 people in Shiroro, Niger State, even as Nigerian troops killed two Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) militants in Gujba, Yobe State.

On the same date, kidnappers abducted 10 farmers in Akure North, Ondo State, while communal violence led to two deaths in Biase, Cross River State.

On January 30, the report said troops killed three Boko Haram/ISWAP militants in Magumeri, Borno State, while bandits killed 16 in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

The killing rampage continued as bandits killed one and kidnapped "several" (estimated at five) in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

Airstrikes killed 43 bandits in Safana, Katsina State, just as police officers killed 23 bandits across Rabah, Illela, and Goronyo Local Government Areas in Sokoto State.

The report stated that on January 31, bandits kidnapped seven people in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

On January 25, kidnappers abducted former President Goodluck Jonathan's cousin in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, while suspected herdsmen killed the Benue State information commissioner's brother in Agatu.

The report, which is a compilation of figures from news organisations in Nigeria, stated that a landmine planted by bandits killed one soldier in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, while bandits kidnapped 50 in Faskari, Katsina State.

On January 31, kidnappers abducted 11 in Umunneochi in Abia State, just as bandits killed three soldiers and four vigilantes in Mariga Local Government Area and four civilians in Paikoro Local Government Area in Niger State.

On February 1, kidnappers abducted three family members and "several" others (estimated at eight total) in Illela, Sokoto State.

It said Nigerian troops killed three kidnappers in Uhunmwonde in Edo State on February 2, even as bandits killed six in Jibia, Katsina State.

The update further showed that on February 2, kidnappers abducted six in Gusau, Zamfara State, while a Boko Haram road bomb killed a Joint Task Force (JTF) leader in Biu, Borno State, as bandits killed 11 in Kaura, Kaduna State.

The report of media reports further showed that "several" people were killed on both sides (estimated at 10 each) during a clash between bandits and soldiers at a military base in Shiroro, Niger State, as bandits killed 17 people in Malumfashi, Katsina State.

It said, "Gunmen killed three police officers and abducted 'several' (estimated at 10) in Paikoro, Niger State. Airstrikes killed "scores" (estimated at 40) of Boko Haram/ISWAP militants in Marte, Borno State.

"Bandits killed 20 in Tsafe Local Government Area, 10 in Bungudu Local Government Area, and three in Bakura Local Government Area in Zamfara."