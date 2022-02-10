Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Reports 33 New Infections, Total Now 253,875

10 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

The centre said no death was reported on Wednesday, but added that 10 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country.

Nigeria on Wednesday reported 37 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases in the country since the outbreak in 2020 to 253,875.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were reported in five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that NCDC said Lagos State reported 16 infections; FCT, 11, while Kastina State reported four cases.

The disease centre added that Kano State reported three; Rivers, two cases and Kaduna State reported just a single case.

The centre said no death was reported on Wednesday, but added that 10 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, making 230,221 recoveries so far.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

