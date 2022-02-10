Tanzania: Tanga Port Set to Light the Path

FOR most people, when you talk about Tanga region, the thoughts of Usambara Mountains, Amboni Caves and Maziwe Islands come into mind.

But for traders and the business community, they know that Tanga has a lot more to offer than tourist attractions, and most know that you cannot mention Tanga without mentioning the Tanga Port.

Touted as the longest serving port in East Africa, it is strategically located to serve the northern Regions of Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Manyara, the lake zone and neighboring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, Northern part of Uganda, situated on the northern coast of Tanzania close to the Kenyan border.

According to residents in the area, most of the development found in Tanga can be attributed to the presence of the port, which is a gateway to other parts of the country.

To make the port more vibrant and effective to attract more clients, the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has put in place various strategies towards this, which includes dredging to increase the depth of the entrance channel and improve the berths to accommodate more ships.

It is for this reason that the government pumped in 438bn/- towards improving services at the port, which also involve increasing the depth of the port from three meters to 13 meters and purchase of modern operation equipment.

The first phase of the project worth 172bn/- kicked off in 2020, and according to port officials, the project has reached 93 per cent and is supposed to start operations by March, this year.

"Dredging of the port to increase the depth of the port is now complete, which means that ships which used to dock 1.7 kilometers away can now dock at 200 meters at the quay," says Engineer Freddy Mahenge, the Tanga Port Assistant Engineer. Eng Mahenge says this means when the second phase is complete, ships will be able to dock directly at the quay, which will get rid of the old stream operation system, which is too costly to operate.

To improve efficiency and attract more customers, Eng Mahenge says the second phase of the project involves improving two berths at the port with a total of 450 meters and a design period of 60 years.

"The port has already received 11 modern equipment from the initial 16 which are set to be purchased, which will smoothen operation soon after completion of the two projects," he says.

He says that the second phase of the project started in December, last year, and currently it stands at 25 per cent, and upon completion, it will allow 50,000 ton ships with a length of 222 meters to dock easily at the port.

The second phase project being implemented by a Chinese company is worth 256bn/- and has a time frame of 22 months, and is supposed to be complete by October this year.

After completion of the projects, Tanga Port will be able to handle 2 million tons from the current 730,000 tons per year, which will put the port in a good position to compete with neighboring ports.

Currently, the Dar es Salaam Port is the one which handles roll-on/roll-off ships, but when implementation of the two major projects are complete, Tanga port will be offering the services.

Roll-on/roll-off ships are designed to carry wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks, semi-trailer trucks, buses, trailers, and railroad cars, that are driven on and off the ship on their own wheels or using a platform vehicle, such as a self-propelled modular transporter.

"Some of the customers are forced to use other ports because of this, but when we are complete, we will be able to compete with other ports, and we have already started informing our clients of the extra services that will be found at the port upon completion," says Joseph Mwambipile, the Acting Senior Planning Officer at the Tanga port.

He says that to access the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, two neighboring landlocked countries, it will be easier for them to receive their goods through the Tanga port.

One of the major users of Tanga Port, Rashid Ahmed Hamoud, who is the Director of Neelkanth Group, says that he is looking forward towards implementation of the projects which will also save them transportation costs. He says that because they handle large consignments of cargo every year, shortage of equipment at the port is hindering their operations, saying that availability of modern equipment will greatly boost their activities.

Neelkanth Group is one of the fastest growing business conglomerates in the country, with a strong presence in businesses like salt manufacturing, civil construction, water supply, transportation and coke manufacturing among others.

Mr Hamoud adds that currently his company is forced to use the service of other ports to ease the burden on the Tanga port, but when the two projects are complete, they will be happy to use the port at 100 per cent.

"To be honest, I think the workers and employees at the Tanga port are the best in their area of business, but they are being held back by shortage of equipment, because every time a ship with our goods dock at the port, you can see how hard they are trying to cope with the situation," he says.

Mr Hamoud says that they usually import petcoke, which is a product produced from all types of oil (light/heavy crudes) during the oil refining process.

Another port user, Tanga Pharmaceutical and Plastics Limited (TPPL), says that by using the Tanga port by 100 per cent, they will be able to minimize costs drastically.

Ramesh Rajappaw, the TPPL Head of Planning, is optimistic that with the completion of the projects and installation of modern equipment, Tanga port will be able to compete on the same footing with other major ports in and outside the country.