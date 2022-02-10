Tanzania: Atcl Told to Compare Ticket Prices With Rival Airline

THE Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Atupele Mwakibete, has directed Executive Director of the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to do flight price comparison analysis to make the airline more competitive in the market.

Mr Mwakibete said comparing prices charged by other airlines for domestic flights would help the ATCL harmonize its prices for attracting more customers.

The deputy minister issued the order in the National Assembly on Tuesday when answering question from Gando MP Mussa Omar Salim (CCM). Mr Salim asked what caused notable changes in the ATCL's prices for flights between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, informing the House that sometimes prices go up to 600,000/-.

Mr Mwakibete clarified that flight tickets selling system in the air transport business is one of strategies for completion in order to lure customers.

Airline companies compete by using such strategy whereby ticket prices are set according to different classes and criteria, such as time of flight booking, carrying capacity and classes.

"Customers who buy tickets earlier when the plane still has many seats always gets lower prices compared to a one who buy tickets within a short period before scheduled time or day of travel. This system is used globally by airline companies," he elaborated.

For the ATCL the prices have been set for various levels, for instance two-way flight between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma has a total of 13 levels for economy class and their prices range between 331,400/- and 678,400/-.

The average high price is 600,000/- for each of 10 seats set aside out of total capacity of 76 seats in the plane. Also, the ATCL planes have business class whose prices are higher than that of economy class, ranging from 721,600/- to 953,000/-.