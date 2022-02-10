Tanzania: Samia Attends 'One Ocean Summit' in France

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday flew out of the country for a working visit to France and Belgium, where among others she will attend the "One Ocean Summit" in Brest, France.

The three-day summit, which aims at taking actions against the threats to the ocean, started yesterday and is expected to end tomorrow where President Emmanuel Macron of France will lead other leaders, multilateral institutions and business leaders to take ambitious commitments, according to organizers of the event.

On the other hand, a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in Dar es Salaam yesterday said Ms Samia is also expected to witness signing of agreements between the governments of Tanzania and France on development projects and cooperation in the blue economy.

The two countries will also ink agreements on cooperation on security in the ocean, transport sector and sustainable development. The itinerary shows further that Ms Samia will meet with Tanzanians living in France.

"During the "One Ocean Summit", President Macron will bring together a small but determined group of Heads of State and Government, leaders of multilateral institutions, business leaders and civil society policymakers to take ambitious commitments," according to a statement by the organizers.

Several important initiatives will be launched on the occasion in favour of marine ecosystem protection and sustainable fisheries, intended to fight pollution, in particular from plastics, respond to the impacts of climate change, as well as advocate for improved governance of the oceans.

The goal of the summit is to raise the collective level of ambition of the international community on marine issues and to translate shared responsibility to the ocean into tangible commitments.

"The ocean covers more than 70 per cent of the surface of our planet, yet too often remains on the sidelines of major European and international events," the organizers explained, adding: "The "One Ocean Summit" will be held in the context of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the support of the United Nations".

Prior to the high-level segment, there will be more than 30 workshops, forums, roundtables and other initiatives to engage the international maritime community to address a myriad topic of global scope to look at all dimensions of the ocean and propose solutions, beyond the existing status assessments.