Nigeria: How Nigerians Abroad Can Help Build a New Nigeria - Dabiri-Erewa

10 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

<i>Abike Dabiri-Erewa received UK-based Nigerian radiologist, Reuben Obaro, who is in Nigeria to donate medical equipment in Ekiti State.</sub>

The Chairperson of<a target="_blank" href="https://nidcom.gov.ng/"> Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)</a>, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said a new Nigeria can be built through collaboration between Nigerians at home and abroad.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa stated this on Wednesday during a meeting with a UK-based Nigerian radiologist, Reuben Obaro, who was at the NiDCOM office in Abuja to share his plans of donating medical equipment to selected healthcare facilities in Ekiti State.

The NIDCOM chairperson commended Mr Obaro for his concern for events at home and his contributions to Nigeria, assuring that the Commission is always ready to render its support to his future projects.

She said the likes of him are part and parcel of nation-building and his actions are worth emulating.

In his remarks, Mr Obaro said Nigeria is blessed with many human, material and intellectual resources to attain the development level of countries like Israel, India and China and lead the world's black people.

He also commended Ms Dabiri-Erewa for her efforts in putting the Nigerian Diaspora on the global map and projecting people in the country in general as trailblazers.

Mr Obaro, who said he has lived in the UK for over 40 years, is a radiologist with the King George's Hospital in the UK.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X