Nigeria/Ghana: Qatar 2022 World Cup Playoff - Ghana Confirms New Interim Coach Ahead of Super Eagles Clash

The decision was taken by the Executive Council of the GFA to ready the Black Stars for a World Cup qualifier against Nigeria

Ahead of next month's World Cup playoff against Nigeria, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the appointment of Otto Addo as the interim Black Stars coach for the crucial two-legged tie.

As revealed by the GFA, the Borussia Dortmund talent development coach will be supported by former Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton, who will act as the new technical advisor to the new technical team.

Both Addo and Hughton have been the frontline names to take over the Black Stars coaching role since the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after a dismal outing at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana crashed out in the first round after finishing bottom of their group.

The FA also confirmed that Aston Villa's under-23 boss, George Boateng, and Nordsjaelland coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani will also join the new Black Stars technical team as assistant coaches ahead of next month's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff against Nigeria.

The Executive Council of the GFA took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Ghana will battle it out with the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 24, before travelling to Nigeria for the second leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Only a few days ago, the Nigeria Football Federation also announced a shakeup in the technical crew of the Super Eagles.

The NFF, in a statement issued during the week, named Augustine Eguavoen, Emmanuel Amuneke, Salisu Yussuf, Joseph Yobo, and Alloy Agu as the personnel that would lead the Eagles going forward; especially for the World Cup playoff against Ghana.

Having made her debut at the USA 1994 World Cup, the Super Eagles have qualified for all but one of the subsequent editions. If the three-time African champions make it to Qatar, it would be their seventh appearance at the global football showpiece.