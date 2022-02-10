Kenya: Goal Scoring Machine Olunga Adds More to His Tally in Qatar to Stretch Away in Golden Boot Hunt

9 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Michael Olunga's hunger for goals continued on Wednesday evening as he scored twice with his Qatari Stars League side Al Duhail thrashing Shamal 4-1 at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

The Kenyan skipper scored the opener in the 23rd minute and added a second 11 minutes into the second half to take his tally for the season to 21 and stretch his lead in the golden boot hunt to nine goals ahead of second placed Andre Ayew of Al Sadd.

Olunga opened the scoring with a simple tap in at the backpost after Edmilson's cross kindly rolled to his path.

At the stroke of half time, Nam Tae Hee added a second for Duhail with a brilliant freekick that curled beyond the wall and into the top left of the keeper's guard.

Olunga pounced again in the 56th minute when another poacher's finish saw him double his tally. The forward hit a low shot from the edge of the box after being picked out by a cutback from skipper Ali Almoez.

Edmilson then put the icing on the cake for Olunga's side with the fourth goal of the match, a shot on the half volley from outside the area after a corner was headed to his path by the Shamal backline.

Amjed Attwan scored the consolation for Shamal in the third minute of added time from the penalty spot.

