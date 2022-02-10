Kenya: Nairobi Speaker Declares Korogocho Ward Seat Vacant

Nairobi — The Nairobi City County Assembly has notified the electoral agency of a vacancy in Korogocho ward following the demise of MCA Naftali Owuor Ogola.

Nairobi Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission that Ogola passed on 30 December 2021, after a long illness.

This is in line with the constitution which requires the County Assembly Speaker to give a notice within 21 days if such a vacancy occurs.

"The purpose of this letter is to notify the Commission of the said death and the occurrence of vacancy in the Korogocho ward, Nairobi County," stated Mutura.

Ogola had been elected on an independent ticket.

He served in the sectoral committee on planning and housing, water and sanitation and in the sectoral committee of early childhood education and vocational training.

"The member will be remembered for his calmness, outgoing personality and for his contribution to the County," Mutura said.