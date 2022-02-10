Kenya: Police in Nairobi to Intensify Operation on Boda Boda Riders Breaking Traffic Rules

10 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi are set to intensify an operation against boda boda riders who break rules on the roads.

According to the Nairobi traffic commandant Joshua Omukata, "this includes carrying more than two pillion passengers and riding on opposite directions."

Traffic police stated that the trend has been on the rise in the city leading to increased accidents.

The riders and pillions are also needed to wear helmets.

Police will also target pedestrians who do not use foot bridges and matatu operators who break the rules.

