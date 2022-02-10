East Africa: Region Hails European Union for Lifting Sanctions on Burundi

The East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, Peter Mathuki, has hailed the European Union (EU) for lifting financial sanctions that it imposed on Burundi nearly six years ago.

This comes after the EU on Tuesday, February 8, lifted restrictions on financial support that it had imposed on Burundi amid a deteriorating political situation occasioned by a disputed presidential election in 2015.

The EU said that its decision was as a result of the peaceful political process in Burundi that started with the successful general election held in May 2020.

According to Mathuki, the move by the EU will not only spur development in Burundi but it will also rejuvenate the integration process in six-member bloc.

"This is a positive development for both Burundi and the EAC as it means that EAC Partner States will now move together in the implementation of EU-funded programmes. It also promotes harmony and synergy among Partner States, something that is indispensable for the integration process in East Africa," said Mathuki.

Mathuki noted that the EU has consistently supported programmes and projects within the Community at both the regional and national levels, adding that the bloc was a trailblazer in regional integration.

"Among the areas that EAC is currently getting support from the EU are; capacity building, digital transformation and innovation, trade integration, governance, peace and security, migration and forced displacement, and environmental conservation and climate change," said the Secretary General.

The EU reaffirmed its readiness to support ongoing efforts by the Burundian government to stabilize the country, strengthen democracy, promote human rights and good governance, and to uphold the rule of law.

General elections were held in Burundi on May 20, 2020 to elect both the president and the National Assembly.

At the time, President Évariste Ndayishimiye of the ruling CNDD-FDD was elected president with 71% of the vote.