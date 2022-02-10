Kenya: Yatani Tames Political Ambition to Complete Tenure in Kenyatta's Cabinet

Nairobi — Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has opted to forego his pursuit to reclaim the Marsabit Governor seat which he lost in the 2017 General Election opting to remain in President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet.

Yatani lost the seat to Governor Mohamud Ali after serving for a single term from 2013.

"I have carefully weighed the dictate of my current national duty, respect for my president and reached the decision not to run in the forthcoming August General Election," he said on Wednesday when the deadline for public servants eying political seats to resign lapsed.

Yatani said that he will continue to support President Uhuru Kenyatta in his quest to consolidate his legacy and preside over a smooth transition.

While still in office, Yatani pledged to continue using his national platform to meet the expectations of his people in Marsabit County.

"To the people of Marsabit County, I am profoundly humbled by your deep love and confidence in my ability to positively impact your lives. I shall endeavor to meet some of these expectations from my current national platform while using your God's guidance," he said.

The UPYA Party Leader has in recent days been pivotal in spearheading grass root campaigns for the Raila Odinga led Azimio La Umoja Movement urging residents in the northern region to back the former premier's candidature in the August polls.

Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and James Macharia (Transport) who were also expected to resign announced on Wednesday that they will be staying put to continue discharging their mandate.

Those who resigned are: Cabinet Secretaries Charles Keter (Devolution), Sicily Kariuki (Water), John Munyes (Petroleum) and Adan Mohammed (East African Community).

They will be contesting for the gubernatorial seats in Kericho, Nyandarua, Turkana and Mandera respectively.