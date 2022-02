Having experienced the filthy and inhuman conditions as a 'former client' in correctional 'apartments', President Hakainde Hichilema has tasked the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commission to change the narrative for the better.

Going forward, President Hichilema says he does not expect inmates to sleep on the floor, without blankets, in correctional facilities that congested, poorly ventilated and filthy with faecal matter, among other unsightly attributes.