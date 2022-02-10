Namibia: Public Help Needed to Trace Fraud Suspect

The Namibian Police Force Investigations Unit in the Hardap region requests assistance from the public to trace the whereabouts of Nazeem Hozyene Jansen.

According to a statement released on Thursday by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, Jansen is wanted for fraud.

"The suspect allegedly defrauded a complainant of an amount of N$540 000. A warrant of his arrest was issued in this regard," she said.

Shikwambi said the suspect's last address was known to be in Swakopmund, however, efforts to trace him have not yielded positive results, thus the request for public assistance.

Anyone with information regarding the accused's whereabouts should urgently contact deputy commissioner Eric Clay on 081 129 8473 or warrant officer Ndinelao Hamukwaya at 062 523 344 or 081 342 1192.