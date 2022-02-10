Namibia: Soldiers Accused of Terrorising Community

RESIDENTS of the Dairy settlement at Katima Mulilo claim they have been terrorised by a Namibian Defence Force (NDF) 'gang' for the past few years.

Dairy is frequented by NDF members when they are off duty, while some live and own bars in the area, residents say.

Community members last month told The Namibian that a group of NDF members are assaulting and intimidating them on a daily basis, and sometimes even dare them to open a case at the police.

They claimed the gang is led by Harry Kankondi, an NDF member.

"They will start unnecessary fights with us and change into their uniforms to come and beat us, while others point their AK-47s at you. We cannot fight back because they are in uniform and armed.

"We have opened several cases, but it seems they are untouchable. At least I'm in a position to speak up, but many are suffering in silence," said Mubine Yambwa.

He said he was attacked by several NDF members at Kankondi's bar in 2019, after which he registered a case at the police.

No arrests have been made yet, he said.

"Instead, the investigating officer told me to withdraw the case and accept a bribe from the culprits. However, when I refused, the same gang opened a case against me, and the officer who was on my case even arrested me. I still have a case pending, but the docket for my case apparently disappeared," he said.

Another local, Siseho Mubine, said he was attacked by the same gang on 1 January.

He said he was stabbed in the ear and has since opened a case of assault, but no arrests have been made.

"I do not feel safe as my attackers are still walking around freely. They could attack me again," he said.

Suburb development committee chairperson Charles Mbanga says the community is tired of the constant harassment of civilians, and NDF members should rather move back to their base.

"We thought we can live with them, but not at our expense. The only thing left is for them to move back to their bases and leave us in peace.

"We have tried to get help from the police, but we did not get any, as cases opened are not attended to. The police in general fail to take our matters seriously," he says.

When approached for comment, Kankondi denied the claims, saying the only time members are in uniform and armed is when they are taking part in an operation with the police.

"We are also not allowed to be involved in any fighting," he said.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the NDF's alleged conduct is inhumane and serious, thus the police cannot ignore it.

"Complainants and witnesses should work together with the investigator in these cases by submitting accurate information for the cases to be solved," she says.

Shikwambi says the case Yambwa opened has led to the arrest of four NDF members, and the counter-case is still under investigation and yet to be presented to the prosecutor general.

She says a statement of the complainant's brother is outstanding in a recent case.

"Regarding the investigation of these cases, the complainants must understand investigators are trained in the study of all criminal investigation processes.

"They are competent, capable, trained and professional officers, who continue to investigate criminal cases without fear or favour.

"Calling the investigators who put in so much time and limited resources incompetent is not fair and therefore not encouraged," she says.

Efforts to get a comment from the NDF proved unsuccessful as questions sent to its spokesperson Martin Hamata two weeks ago remain unanswered.