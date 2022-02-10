Namibia: 'We Have the Land'

SWAPO secretary general Sophia Shaningwa says the party will not turn its N$730 million headquarters into a public hospital.

She, however, said if Namibians are in need of a hospital, Swapo would assess its finances to build one, because "we have the land".

Swapo's new headquarters is currently under construction opposite the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in Windhoek.

Shaningwa yesterday at the opening of a workshop for the party's secretariat and leaders assigned to regional structures in Windhoek, said even if Swapo was to transform the building into a hospital, the architecture and design is not meant for a hospital environment.

"The community is asking why don't we turn the headquarters into a hospital. No! If the community wants a hospital, we are going to stretch our minds to see to it that Swapo builds a hospital.

"We have the land. The founding mothers and fathers bought that land for the party," she said.

She said Swapo would decide whether to partner with private companies to build a hospital.

Shaningwa, however, denied claims that the construction of Swapo's headquarters was funded with money from questionable sources.

"There is no questionable amount of money that brought the headquarters of Swapo to where it is today. It [the money] came from Kalahari Holdings and its subsidiaries. It is from the contribution of members," she said.

During her address, Shaningwa urged Swapo's ordinary members to avoid factions as the party restructures to prepare for its seventh elective congress later this year.

She said her office would not entertain "issues of an unnecessary nature that are created for self-interest and confusion".

"Avoid unnecessary fights. We cannot afford to take each other to court when we have the documents that guide us," she said.

She said those who fail to conclude the restructuring processes would not be allowed to attend the congress.

Shaningwa said Swapo should remain united because it cannot afford to "give away" its role of governing the country.

"We have learnt from previous years that groupings and teams have not done us any good. We should remain united for the sake of our party, or else we are going to give it away, and we cannot afford to do that. We should be able to go into the election united and also emerge united," she said.

Shaningwa revealed that Swapo has introduced a new system to help the party to track all donations.

According to her, the party has developed a donation book which has been sent to all regional structures to ensure all donations received or made in the name of the party are recorded.

She said donation books would be audited annually.

"Things must be documented to avoid this bad picture put on the face of the party. We should keep our party responsible by keeping the records straight. So do as requested by your secretary general to save our party from being blackmailed and called names," she said.

The donation measures revealed by Shaningwa are part of a host of resolutions taken by Swapo at the introspection meeting held in 2020.