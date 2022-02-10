Sudan: Hudo - Farmer Murdered, Activist Detained in South Kordofan

Abu Jubeiha / Kadugli — Farmer Daheeya Ibrahim (45) was shot dead by unknown people near Adaka on January 31. a village in Gadier locality, about 30 km west of Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan. A murder case was reported at Kologi police but, the police did not investigate further. A woman youth and trade union activist was detained for publishing an article criticising recruitment of child soldiers.

In its most recent report published yesterday, the Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) says that the village residents heard the gunshot and came to the scene to find the victim's lifeless body with gunshot wounds to the chest. The motive for the murder is no known.

The family members of the victim reported this murder case at Kologi police office but no investigations were carried out. The police reportedly did not even visit the crime scene.

On January 18, the activist Azaheir Adam Daheeya was detained by members of the Sudanese Armed Forces/Military Intelligence (SAF/MI) from her office and taken to Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, HUDO reports.

Police accused her of cybercrime and they filed a case against her. Daheeya (24) is a known social, youth and trade union activist also she is an engineer working at land authority in Kadugli of South Kordofan/ Nuba Mountains.

She was held for publishing an article on her Facebook account criticising the Sudanese Armed Forces for recruiting child soldiers. The SAF/MI held a celebration January 12 in Kadugli where underage soldiers appeared among the recently recruited soldiers. The event was witnessed by the general public.

She was released on bail later that evening.