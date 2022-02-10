Gambia: Bombada Flog Water Side to Boost 1st Division Promotion Aspirations

Bombada on Tuesday defeated Water Side FC 3-1 in their week-ten match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to bolster their Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion aspirations.

The Brikama based-club, who lost to Kanifing East 2-1 in their previous outing, came for the significant three points to boost their first division league promotion ambitions.

Bombada netted three goals in the match to clutch the vital three points.

The win moved Bombada to10th place on the country's second tier table with 11 points.

Water Side FC scored one goal in the match, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The Banjul based-club remained second-place from bottom on the second division league table with 8 points after 10 league outings.

Greater Tomorrow jump to top place in Women 2 tier, Foni Girls continue struggle

GFF pays over D5.550M to support clubs, RFAs & allied associations