Gambia: Gpa Hands Over Arch 22 to Ncac

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) on Wednesday handed over the newly refurbished Arch 22 to the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) at a ceremony held at Arch 22 in Banjul.

At the handing over ceremony, Hassoum Ceesay, Director of National Center for Arts and Culture, recalled that for the past years, the monument has been managed by The Gambia Ports Authority; not only the building of the pavilion where national events take place regularly.

"The Gambia Ports Authority contributed to refurbishment and maintenance of the Arch. Therefore, I want to extend our utmost gratitude to them because it is a sign of their support to national heritage."

The renowned historian disclosed that the pavilion was built by the GPA and therefore it is a property to Gambia Ports Authority built for the Gambian people.

"The Gambia Ports Authority being kind enough to hand over the pavilion under their care make us hopeful that the entire premises can be under National Center for Arts and Culture. Due to their kindness, they have also agreed to do some refurbishment at the place after the handing over."

Ceesay thanked all the NCAC Board, staff and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for the efforts in refurbishing the site to what it is today.

For his part, Ousman Jobarteh, Managing Director of Gambia Ports Authority described the day as historic as it marks fifteen years of the establishment of the Gambia Ports Authority.

'We expect that this occasion will be the start of the series of events to commemorate this historic occasion. We deem it prudent to hand it to National Center for Arts and Culture as they are the Authority responsible for monuments. We will continue to collaborate with the center to uplift and maintain the facility, since we have the provision in our budget for facility to be a standard one."

