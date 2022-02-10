Gambian Writer Dr. Morro Krubally Launches 'Senegambia'

Gambian Academician and writer on Friday held a launching ceremony at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo to unveil a new book of about 13 chapters and 188 pages to Gambian readers titled: "Senegambia".

The event, which was attended by top government officials and renown academics and the eminent Gambian historian, Hassoum Ceesay, was highly approved by readers.

Many expressed the belief that that this book is not just another breakthrough into Gambian literature and academics, but another tool that will strengthen the relations between the Gambia and Senegal, as that was the driving force that led to the creation of the book by the author.

The book emphasises on the relations between Gambia and Senegal and other important matters between the two states such as free trade, integration, security and economic growth.

While moderating the event, Babucarr Cham of City Limit Radio praised the author for the work done. He urged Gambians to heed to the smooth relations the author is trying to encourage by his pen, adding that these borders are the relic of the colonialism, which urged not to have divide the people of Gambia and Senegal. He argued that the people of The Gambia and Senegal are one.

Renowned Hassoum Ceesay also spoke on the same sentiment as he reviewed the book. He lectured peace, adding that even during colonialism, the colonial authorities in Senegal and Gambia, the French and British respectively, collaborated to ensure continuous peace even though they were not in good terms. He therefore urged this book to be embraced due to its interesting content.

The event by virtue of the book's title was sponsored by the Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat.

