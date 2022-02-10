Tanzania: Govt Throw Weight Behind Police Posts, Housing Projects

The government has set aside a total of 2bn/- for the renovation of police posts and staff as well as building more houses for Police Force staff.

Currently, according to the Minister of Home Affairs, Hamad Yusuf Masauni the government is determining the cost before implementation of the project.

Earlier Chumbini MP Ussi Salum Pondeza tasked the Ministry to explain when the government will arrange special visits to old police posts located in Unguja and Pemba to know their current status and fund set aside to renovate them in the current 2021/22 financial year.

The Minister promised that the government will increase the budget in the next financial year to ensure that police posts are rehabilitated.