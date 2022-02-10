Tanzania: Govt Injects More Funds to Boost Medical Supply Chain

The government is set to reduce importation of medicines and medical supplies by allocating enough budgets for the purchasing of medical drugs and equipment to guarantee better health services to the patients.

Apart from increasing the Medical Store Department (MSD)'s budget to 333.8bn/-, the government has released 18bn/- for the construction of a pharmaceutical factory in Idofi, Njombe region which has so far reached 70 per cent.

"Upon its completion, the factory will have the capacity of producing enough tablets for two days to cater the country's needs for three months," she said.

Health Deputy Minister Dr Godwin Mollel gave the account in the Parliament in Dodoma during Thursday's Q&A session after Special Seat MP Dr Alice Kaijage tasked the Health Ministry official to explain the government's plan to reduce or eliminate the drug shortages in health facilities across the country.

He assured MPs that the Njombe gloves factory is 100 percent complete and is currently on trial.

Dr Mollel said that after trials and start full operations, the industry will be in the position to cater the country's glove needs by 85 per cent.

The deputy went on to reveal that the Keko Pharmaceutical factory located in Dar es Salaam region has been revived and is currently producing 12 different types of medicines.