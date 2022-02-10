Tanzania: Tz Sets to Ratify Global Maritime Treaties

The government is in the process of ratifying the International Maritime Treaties as it eyes to boost its capacity building plan and increase employment opportunities to about 150 sailors annually.

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Labour, Youth and Employment, Patrobas Katambi revealed this in the Parliament in Dodoma on Thursday and added that the move will help Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute (DMI)'s graduates to land international jobs.

The Deputy Minister gave the explanation when he was reacting to Special Seat MP Amina Ali Mzee's sought to know how the government uses the DMI Maritime College in curbing unemployment to youth.

However, he added that the college also has a special unit known as the "DMI Crewing Agency" which supports youth in various employment related challenges.

"The unit, which started operating in 2018, is registered under Tanzania Shipping Agency Corporation (TASAC). It conducts training and searches job opportunities for Tanzanians in and outside the country," he said.