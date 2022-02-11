South Africa: A New Social Compact in 100 Days, Concrete Economic Announcements to Fight Poverty, Joblessness and Inequality

10 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

With discussions under way for a comprehensive new social compact within 100 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his State of the Nation Address to announce key structural reform in energy, transport and water sectors - and 12 months more of the R350 grant.

Hundred days for a new social compact to get all South Africans on board to do their bit to set the country on the right path to deal with poverty, joblessness and inequality. But many of the wide-ranging structural reforms in energy, transport, digital migration and water sectors are closer at hand.

From April 2022, third party operators will get slots on the trains from Transnet to South Deep. And by October 2022, private-public partnerships will be in place at the ports of Durban and Ngqura.

Amended electricity legislation that would allow a "competitive market for electricity generation", among others, would shortly be published for public comment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Thursday's State of the Nation Address (Sona) also talked of a new state-owned transmission company, just days after Eskom in a statement had confirmed it had reached legal separation to establish the National Transmission Company of South Africa as a standalone entity.

