South Africa: President Could Have Gone Further in Addressing Climate Crisis, Say Environmentalists

President Cyril Ramaphosa is optimistic about South Africa's clean energy future and he made no mention of any new coal plans in his State of the Nation Address. However, environmentalists expressed concern at the low priority he seems to be giving to the climate crisis.

'The path we choose now will determine the course for future generations," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

The words echoed what much of the environmental movement has been reiterating over the past few years. While Ramaphosa was referring to strengthening democracy, those utterances can be perfectly placed in the context of the environmental crisis to which the country is so vulnerable.

South Africa's dependence on coal has made it the biggest emitter in Africa. Although the president spoke about the alternative energy sources to be added to the national grid, he did not mention any new developments.

Renewable energy and no new coal

"He made no mention of proposed new coal power, despite the fact that it is provided for in the IRP [Integrated Resource Plan] and ministerial determination," Nicole Loser, head of the Pollution and Climate Change at the Centre...