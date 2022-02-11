South Africa: Something New, Something Old and Something in the Making - Ramaphosa Carefully Balances Interests

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Cape Town City Hall, delivering his 6th State of the Nation Address, on February 10, 2022.
10 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

In a State of the Nation Address heavy on the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa was more precise on regulator reform than on security and anti-corruption measures that remained fudgy vows. It signals a far from the unified front across government.

Talking commitment to "strengthen our democracy and reaffirm our commitment to a Constitution that protects us all", President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday pledged a new social compact within 100 days, "working together to revitalise our economy", and "an end to inequality and injustice" that impeded South Africa's progress. No one would be left behind.

To illustrate this, much of his 8,302-word speech -- a little longer than the usual around 7,000 words -- was focused on regulatory reform to cut red tape, measures to assist small business, improve water management and secure stable electricity.

Part of the something new is the unit in the Presidency to clear bureaucratic obstacles and thus facilitate enterprise. It joins Operation Vulindlela, the joint Presidency National Treasury initiative to overcome governance bottlenecks, alongside the investment and infrastructure office and the project office that drives the Presidential Employment Stimulus in the Presidency. Never mind a whole range of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

