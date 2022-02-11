South Africa: SA eVisa System Launched in 14 Countries

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the eVisa system has been launched in 14 countries, including China, India, Kenya and Nigeria, according to government's commitment.

President Ramaphosa said government is also streamlining and modernising the visa application process to make it easier to travel to South Africa for tourism, business and work.

In his State of the Nation Address delivered in Cape Town this evening, President Ramaphosa said the revised Critical Skills List has been published for the first time since 2014, following detailed technical work and extensive consultations with business and labour.

"The updated list reflects the skills that are in shortage today, to ensure that our immigration policy matches the demands of our economy," President Ramaphosa said.

He said a comprehensive review of the work visa system is currently underway, led by a former Director-General of Home Affairs, Mavuso Msimang.

"This review is exploring the possibility of new visa categories that could enable economic growth, such as a start-up visa and a remote working visa," President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa said the world over, the ability to attract skilled immigrants is the hallmark of a modern, thriving economy.

The South Africa e-visa application is aimed to make more fluid the immigration process and to amplify the border security checks.

It allows eligible citizens to enter the country without going to an embassy.

The e-Visa enables the prospective visitor to apply for a Visa from his/her home country online without visiting the Mission and also pay the visa fee online.

On arrival, the visitor presents the authorisation to the immigration authorities who would then stamp the entry into the country.

The South Africa online visa is aimed at being available to a larger number of nationalities, such as the United States, Australia, Canada, and all European Union member states.