South Africa: Ensuring Future Water Security

Government has embarked on the process of institutional reform in capacitating the Department of Water and Sanitation and reviewing water boards in as far as their mandates are concerned, and ensuring that they serve municipalities in terms of the District Development Model (DDM).

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, President Ramaphosa emphasised that water is the country's most precious natural resource, [and] it is vital to life, to development and to economic growth.

"That is why we have prioritised institutional reforms in this area to ensure future water security, investment in water resources and maintenance of existing assets. These reforms are being championed by the Minister of Water and Sanitation [Senzo Mchunu], who has visited every water source in the country," President Ramaphosa said.

Turnaround plan for water use license applications

The President also announced that a comprehensive turnaround plan is being implemented to streamline the process for water use license applications, with an aim to clear the backlog of applications by June 2022 and to "process 80% of all applications within 90 days during the next financial year".

"Legislation has been prepared for the establishment of the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, and will be published for public comment within the next month.

"The water quality monitoring system has been reinstated to improve enforcement of water standards at municipal level, and enable the Department of Water and Sanitation to intervene where water and sanitation services are failing," the President reported.

uMzimvubu Water Project

The President further announced that government has initiated the process of delivering the uMzimvubu Water Project, which is made of the Ntabelanga Dam and Lalini Dam, irrigation infrastructure and hydo-electric plant, Ntabelanga water treatment works and bulk distribution infrastructure to reticulate to the neighbouring communities.

He said the closing date for the first of the two-stage procurement process is scheduled to close later this month, with the preferred bidder likely to be announced in September 2022.

Approval of Expropriation Bill expected this year

Meanwhile, acknowledging the importance of access to land to reduce hunger, the President said government is moving ahead with land reform in terms of the Constitution, with the approval of the Expropriation Bill anticipated this year.

"The establishment of the Agriculture and Land Reform Development Agency will be finalised this year. The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will finalise the transfer of 14 000 hectares of state land to the Housing Development Agency," President Ramaphosa said.

He highlighted that the country has enough land to support millions of thriving small-scale farmers in poultry, livestock, fruit and vegetables.

Through the Presidential Employment Stimulus and the Solidarity Fund, he said, over 100 000 farmers have already received input vouchers to expand their production.

"The agriculture sector has also recognised the importance of supporting small-scale farmers and integrating them into value chains. Through the sugar master plan, the industry has provided R225 million to over 12 000 small-scale sugar cane growers as part of a R1 billion commitment to support black farmers," he said.

He said government will be expanding the provision of input vouchers and calling on other sectors to join this effort, so that the country can collectively reach up to 250 000 small-scale farmers this year.