Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Seven in Yet Another Attack On Kaduna Communities

Seven people have been reportedly killed in yet another attack by terrorists on three communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of state.

Three houses were also said to have been burnt by the terrorists

Sources said the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The affected communities are: Sabon Kaura, Zaman Dabo and Chibob.

The terrorists were said to be well armed and operated in a well-coordinated manner.

"The terrorists were many, they came in a large number, they were shooting sporadically and setting many houses ablaze.

"One person was burnt to death in Zaman Dabo community, three people were killed each in Chibob and Sabon Kaura villages.

"The terrorists took advantage of the absence of soldiers who are usually at Ungwan Wakili checkpoint in the early hours of the day and destroyed the only bridge that linked the communities", the source said.

The soldiers were said to have left the checkpoint to patrol other communities in the area.

The attack came less than a week after 11 people were killed in similar manner by terrorists in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.