Nigeria: Concerns in Zamfara As Governor Matawalle Dithers On Banditry Report

Zamfara residents are accusing Governor Matawalle of dithering on a report that addressed banditry and the grave security situation in the state.

Residents of Zamfara have expressed concern over the refusal of Governor Bello Matawalle to implement the recommendations of a committee he set up in 2019 to unravel the cause and proffer solutions to banditry in the state.

The committee, headed by a former Inspector-General of Police from the state, Mohammed Abubakar, submitted its report in October 2019.

Although the government said it has implemented parts of its report, residents have disputed the claim and accused Mr Matawalle of dithering on a report that addressed the grave security situation in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the committee reviewed banditry in Zamfara from June 2011 to May 29, 2019, a period when Abdulaziz Yari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was governor of the state.

At the time he set up the committee, Mr Matawalle had just taken office on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Last year, however, he led other elected officials in the state to defect to the APC.

During the presentation of the report, Mr Abubakar said the committee confirmed that 4,983 women were widowed, 25,050 children orphaned and 190,340 persons displaced by banditry in Zamfara between June 2011 and May 29, 2019.

He also said innocent Fulani herders lost 2,015 cattle, 141 sheep and goats, 2,600 donkeys and camels to rustlers while 147,800 vehicles, motorcycles and others were burnt at different times and locations within the period.

According to the committee, over N3 billion was paid as ransom to bandits for the release of 3,672 kidnap victims.

The committee also indicted five emirs, 33 district and village heads, 10 soldiers and some police officers for involvement in banditry.

Receiving the report, Mr Matawalle had promised to implement the recommendations, vowing not to be diverted by any sentiment.

"I would like to make it clear that personal relationship, sectional, geographical, religious and ethnic interests will have no role to play in the decision l will take with regard to recommendations of the committee, especially those that relate to the recommended sanctions and disciplinary measures," he said.

Reactions

During a Twitter discussion recently, a media entrepreneur, Kadaria Ahmed, called on the state government to act on the report of the committee.

She said the failure of the government to implement the report was a serious disservice to the security situation.

"And that report, I read it, it's pretty comprehensive because they were very clear, they were very courageous, they didn't shy away from naming people, they didn't shy away from saying what was going on, right. They recommended prosecution, including for former politicians who were holding high offices in the land, but nothing has happened. So, there is a degree of courage that is required if we are to tackle this issue in a way that will make a huge difference," she said.

But Yahuza Getso, a security and conflict researcher, said the formation of the committee was a hoax.

"The only thing that has been released by the government is the preamble. We have been asking him to even give us access to the whole report of the committee or give newspapers the whole report so that we can digest it but they can't.

"I know that they will not implement the report of the committee because there are issues the government doesn't want to implement or even wants us to know. The refusal to implement the report has escalated the insecurity situation in the state. There was a strong hope that when implemented, it would go a long way in reducing the attacks," he said.

The Zamfara Circle Initiative, a pressure group, also added its voice in the call for the state government to implement the report of the committee.

Al - Amin Tsafe, the initiative's chairperson, in a short statement, said the decision of the state government not to fully implement the recommendations is a disservice to the state.

"The state government should as a matter of urgency expedite the completion and subsequent implementation of the work of the committee. The MD Abubakar committee's report was submitted in October 2019 but its recommendations are yet to be implemented," he said.

Tijjani Shinkafi, a senior lecturer at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, who is also from Zamfara, said the implementation of the recommendations of the committee would have made those from the vulnerable areas of the state happy.

He said he is among people especially from the Shinkafi axis who have been "pushing" for the implementation.

"We have pushed for them to do something unfortunately nothing has been done yet," he simply said.

Government kicks

Reacting to the calls for the implementation of the committee report, the director-general on new media at the Zamfara Government House, Ibrahim Zauma, said those criticising the governor are being selfish.

While he said Mr Matawalle has started implementing some of the recommendations, the aide said there are others that only the federal government can implement.

"I am surprised because some of these people calling for the implementation of the report don't know what the report entails entirely. It is not something that can be done in a twinkle of an eye. His Excellency has not abandoned the report. Immediately the report was submitted, some of the recommendations were taken and implemented.

"In November, the state government revoked all land allocation on grazing reserves. This is their (committee) first recommendation. Their third recommendation was on providing Ruga system of grazing and we are doing that in Zamfara State.

"Their fourth recommendation asked the state government to confiscate weapons from the bandits, which we have done through the peace deal. The second recommendation was on traditional rulers, and you know that three traditional rulers have been suspended by the state government pending the outcome of a committee set up to investigate their cases," the governor's spokesperson said.