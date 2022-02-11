Nigeria: D'Tigress Get New Captain As World Cup Qualifiers Tip Off in Belgrade

Kalu has contributed a great deal to the improved stock of D'Tigress and their meteoric rise to global prominence.

The Nigeria women's basketball team will Thursday begin their quest for a place at the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup against their Chinese counterparts.

Sadly, that mission will have to be prosecuted without the team's inspirational captain Ezinne Kalu who is still recuperating from surgery.

Without any iota of doubt, Kalu has contributed a great deal to the improved stock of D'Tigress and their meteoric rise to global prominence.

However, in Kalu's absence, Coach Otis Hughley believes D'Tigress can still hold their own even if they may have to change their style of play due to the absence of their inspirational captain.

The American coach has singled out Promise Amukamara as one player that can take over the baton and lead D'Tigress to great things at the World Cup qualifiers in Belgrade.

"It's a tough loss not having Ezinne (Kalu) with us for the tournament, but we have some players (like Promise) who can do the things that we need on the court," the Nigeria head coach, Otis Hughley, told FIBA.com

Standing at a height of .75m (5'9") Amukamara, who plays as a point guard, has never hidden her potential with a long list of eye-catching performances even when she shared the court with the now-injured Kalu.

Amukamara was one of D'Tigress top performers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an average of 10 points per game.

The 28-year old fully aware the hopes of a nation now rest on her shoulders will definitely seek to even improve her game right from Thursday's difficult opener against the Chinese women, who are ranked seventh in the world.

For the Chinese team, the collective defensive intensity of Liwei Yang, Yuan Li, and Siyu Wang, in particular, will be relentless and how Amukamara and her teammates cope with that could go a long way to determining whether Nigeria can get off to a positive start.

While impossible is nothing against the duo of China and France, it is looking more and more likely that the last ticket in the pool could be a winner-takes-all continental matchup on Sunday between Nigeria and Mali.

The 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, the 19th edition of FIBA's premier international tournament for women's national basketball teams, will be held in Sydney, Australia between 22 September and 1 October 2022