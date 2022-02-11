Nigeria: Police Officers, Others Feared Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van

10 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the criminals attacked the bullion van when it stopped before a traffic light.

Six persons including two police officers have allegedly lost their lives as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Idi ape area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the criminals attacked the bullion van when it stopped before a traffic light.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that majority of the armed men were young boys.

The incident which happened close to Agodi Area Command occurred few minutes past 1 p.m.

Mutaudeen Amode, a motorcyclist, said he abandoned his bike and fled. He added four police officers and three civilians were shot during the exchange of gun fire, which according to him, lasted about 20 minutes.

It was learnt that the bullion van has been taken to the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Witnesses said the bullion van was coming from a commercial bank around Testing Ground, Iwo-Road area in Ibadan, before the attack.

As of the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed if the robbery was successful.

Phone calls to the police spokesperson in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, were not answered.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X