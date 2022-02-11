Nigeria: Police Officers, Others Feared Killed As Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the criminals attacked the bullion van when it stopped before a traffic light.

Six persons including two police officers have allegedly lost their lives as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Idi ape area in Ibadan, Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that majority of the armed men were young boys.

The incident which happened close to Agodi Area Command occurred few minutes past 1 p.m.

Mutaudeen Amode, a motorcyclist, said he abandoned his bike and fled. He added four police officers and three civilians were shot during the exchange of gun fire, which according to him, lasted about 20 minutes.

It was learnt that the bullion van has been taken to the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Witnesses said the bullion van was coming from a commercial bank around Testing Ground, Iwo-Road area in Ibadan, before the attack.

As of the time of filing this report, it could not be confirmed if the robbery was successful.

Phone calls to the police spokesperson in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, were not answered.

Details later...