Nigeria: How I Was Almost Accused of Theft By London Hotel Staff - - Bovi

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma popularly known as Bovi, has narrated how he was almost accused of stealing in a hotel in London.

Bovi took to his verified Instagram page to narrate his experience at the hotel in London where he was almost accused of stealing and blamed the cause on 'Simon Leviev'.

He stated that the hotel had demanded him to present the card that he used to book his hotel room and when he mentioned that it was his wife back home in Nigeria that booked it, they were paranoid and suspicious.

He said, "Simon Leviev done spoil everywhere o. Tryna check into hotel in London and they insist I present the card that was used for the booking. I tell them it was done for me by my wife and she's in Naija. That made it worse. They think I'm stealing. Then to crown am, my own card dey decline. For the first time in my life, I said the words 'google me."(sic)

Simon Leviev is the main cast of a Netflix documentary, 'The Tinder Swindler' that has been trending for the past week. Simon who was a mastermind of a romance scam made over 10 million dollars from his victims whom he met on the dating app called Tinder.

The documentary showed how he would gain his victim's trust and with time manipulate them to think he is in trouble and then begin to collect money from them.