Nigeria: Boko Haram Insurgency Will End By 2023 - Zulum

THE Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Thursday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari told State House correspondents that there was massive laying down of weapons, by the Boko Haram terrorists and that the insurgency will end under his tenure "God willing."

Governor Zulum said he was at the state House to apprise the President of progress in the surrendering of Boko Haram terrorists, adding that over 30,000 former fighters have now surrendered and are in the custody of the authorities.

He said Borno state government does not offer any incentive to the fighters to come out of the forests; rather, they have done so voluntarily.

Zulum disclosed that he discussed the continuing surrender of the insurgents and the case of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with the president even as he said that the security situation in Borno state has improved considerably, hoping that things will continue in that direction.

Zulum reiterated that kinetic measures alone will not end the war and therefore advised that political solution be applied.