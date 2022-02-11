Nigeria: Security - Gombe Records Lowest Crime Rate in January - Report

10 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Gombe recorded zero death and kidnapping incidences in January despite being surrounded by some volatile states in the country.

Gombe State has been rated as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

The rating was contained in a report published by Eons Intelligence, a media, strategic intelligence and advisory group, which was released on Thursday.

Eons Intelligence specialises in analysis of crimes, political, economic risk and opportunities in Nigeria.

The report analysed the crime incidences, which include kidnapping, and other heinous crimes that resulted to the death of people for the month of January 2022.

According to the report, Niger State had the highest crimes rate in the country in the month under review with a total of 396 kidnap victims and 26 total death cases, followed by the North-western states of Zamfara and Kaduna.

Despite sharing borders with the insurgency-ridden North-eastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, Gombe State maintains a rather peaceful serenity recording zero death and zero kidnapping incidences in January.

The report comes few weeks after Gombe was adjudged as the most peaceful state in the North-east region by the Forum of State Directors of Security ( SDS) after their meeting in the state.

Gombe is currently the number one state in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the state government flagged off the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps, GoSTEC Programme in which no fewer than 2,000 youth across the 11 local government areas will be trained and engaged into various developmental activities including security where they will assist the statutory security outfits in the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X