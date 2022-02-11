Nigeria: Students Live Like IDPs, Nomads On Campuses - ASUU

... says FG will hear them next week

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, UNICAL Branch has said that the condition of living of students on campuses are worse than that of those living in internally Displaced People's camps and nomads due to lack of infrastructures.

Branch Chairman of ASUU, UNICAL, Com. John Edor made the disclosure during an interactive forum with students leaders in the school campus to sensitize them on the plans to resume the earlier suspended strike by the Union.

Edor said:" ASUU is consulting and interacting with the students on Thursday to get their understanding over the issues which the Union has with the Federal government.

"I speak the truth the way it is , the living conditions of our students are worse than those living in IDP camps ,no one will like that for their child or ward .They study like nomads ,moving from place to place because of high population ,classes are crowded and chocked .," he said .

"This is one of the reason we are asking the Federal government to release revitalization funds to universities and issues like this will become a thing of the past," he said.