Nigeria: YC-Backed Duplo Raises $1.3m Pre-Seed to Build Financial OS for B2B Companies in Nigeria

10 February 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Startups have sought to use technology to digitize processes in Africa's B2B e-commerce and retail space over the past couple of years. While many focus on moving products and providing credit, issues around cash overdependency haven't been tackled at scale.

Here's why this is a critical problem. When traditional distributors move goods from manufacturers and suppliers to retailers, they collect cash through a network of agents. These agents, from different parts, then proceed to make lump-sum payments into a central bank account.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

