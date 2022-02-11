Rwanda: Barca Legend Bakero Visits Dream Academy

Barcelona icon Jose Maria Bakero paid a visit to Dream Team Football Academy in Kigali on Thursday.

The former Span international is in Rwanda for a nine-day working visit within the framework of a proposed partnership with the country's football governing body, Ferwafa.

During his brief visit to the Kicukiro-based academy, Bakero interacted with the young players and management staff. He was accompanied by Ferwafa president, Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana.

Dream Team Academy was established in September 2010 by veteran players with the aim of using the game to empower youth, teach them discipline and shape them into future champions.

The academy comprises youngsters aged between 4 and 20, and they train after school hours and on weekends.