Rwanda Drops By One Spot in FIFA Rankings

The national football team, Amavubi, have been ranked 136th with 1097.16 points in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.

It is the first ranking by the world football governing body since last December, when Rwanda occupied the 135th position. In Africa, Amavubi languish in 40th spot.

Globally, Belgium retained the top spot, while newly crowned African champions Senegal also held onto their leadership baton on the continent.

The Lions of Teranga, who beat Egypt to lift their first AFCON title on Sunday, are 18th worldwide, up from the 20th place of last December.

Ugandan Cranes top the Cecafa region in 84th place, and 18th in Africa.