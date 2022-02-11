Rwanda: Sadick Sulley - Bugesera Striker Out for One Month

Bugesera FC top marksman Sadick Sulley will not be available for the next one month as the second round of the Rwanda Premier League begins this weekend.

Times Sport can confirm that the talented Ghanaian attacker suffered a groin strain injury during training on Wednesday, February 9, and had to be taken to the Nyamata District Hospital for treatment.

He is expected to spend four weeks on the sidelines for full recovery and will miss his club's games against Musanze, Etincelles, Rayon Sports, Gasogi, and Etoile de l'Est.

Sulley has been his team's top scorer this season with five goals, and three of them came in his last three games.

His absence could be a big blow for new head coach Etienne Ndayiragije as he has been his best player since he took over last month.