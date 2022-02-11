Rwanda: Kagame, Mozambique's Nyusi Meet in Kigali

President Paul Kagame on Thursday morning hosted his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi for a meeting under which discussions revolved around ongoing efforts to secure Cabo Delgado Province.

Details of the meeting were not immediately disclosed, but the Office of the President noted that the leaders discussed 'good' progress made between Rwanda and Mozambican troops in the area that had for years been ravaged by ISIS-linked terror groups.

President Nyusi's visit comes close to seven months after the Rwandan government deployed troops Mozambique's northernmost Province of Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilize the area as well as restore state authority.

Alongside Mozambique's troops, the forces have since conducted counter terrorism operations and recorded major battlefield victories against the extremists.

Just recently, in his remarks during the swearing in of new ministers, President Kagame briefed senior government officials saying that Rwandan troops had at least captured more than 80 percent of their area of responsibility.

He said that the current task was to clear enemy pockets and also strategically train the Mozambique forces.

Linked to the Islamic State, the extremist group had rampaged across several towns and villages in the northern part of the country since 2017, during which thousands have lost their lives.