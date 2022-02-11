Nigeria: FIFA Clears Ademola Lookman to Represent Nigeria

Leicester City's former England junior international, Ademola Lookman has been cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria at international level.

Lookman was given the go-ahead yesterday when Nigeria Football Federation's application for Lookman's switch was given the nod by the world football governing body.

Early yesterday afternoon, respected British journalist, Rob Harris, had tweeted Lookman's switch to Nigeria on Twitter.

Harris who is a global sports writer for the Associated Press (AP) was so sure of his facts that most Nigerians in the diaspora started to celebrate that the missing link in Super Eagles playmaking role has been found at last.

The Nigeria Football Federation similarly described the news of Lookman's switch as a welcome development

FIFA's Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Emilio Garcia Silveiro, conveyed the good news of Lookman's switch to the NFF yesterday afternoon.

"The request made by the NFF - Nigeria Football Federation for a change of association of the player Ademola Olajide Lookman is accepted.

"The player Ademola Olajide Lookman is eligible to play for the representative teams of the NFF - Nigeria Football Federation with immediate effect," observed the letter to the NFF.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi lauded the record-time approval granted the fresh application by the Federation with regards to Lookman's desire to wear the green-white-green in the international sphere.

"We sent in the application on Wednesday nightafter putting all the necessary documentation together. We are happy to receive the approval today," stressed the NFF scribe.

Only in December 2021, FIFA also approved the NFF's application for the switch in allegiance for Ashleigh Megan Plumptre to represent Nigeria internationally.

Both Lookman and Plumptre had represented England at various junior cadres.