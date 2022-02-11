Zimbabwe: NAMA Nominees List Out

Organisers for the 20th edition of the National Arts Merit Award (NAMA) have released the nominees ahead of the show scheduled for February 26 at the Rainbow Towers, Harare.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director, Nicholas Moyo, said they had since received over 2 135 entries from artistes covering areas such as Binga, Plumtree, Gwanda, Chinhoyi, Mutare, Marondera, Masvingo, Gweru, Ntabazinduna, Bulawayo and Harare.

He said the adjudication process was based on submitted entries, as well as those identified by individual and institutional monitors appointed to track excelling artists throughout the nomination period of two years covered by the 20th NAMA.

"This means that the nominees to be announced today (yesterday) are for works that were produced from 1 December 2019 to 30 November, 2021," said Moyo.

"The cultural and creative sector has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and it is with no doubt that there has been a need for the sector to adjust to the new normal."

Moyo said the award ceremony will recognise creatives who have taken to the emerging platforms for the delivery of creative content by recognising social media skits under the Spoken Word Category.

"Generally, the submissions received this year exhibited a lot of artistic depth across all disciplines, while in some categories, like dance, there was a reasonable and considerable decline with sub-standard entries being submitted for consideration," he said.

"We also observed that in some areas, like music, there were significant numbers of highly competitive products submitted because of the mainly long period of consideration for entries. Covid-19 also proved a challenge for sectors that rely on live audiences for performances or exhibitions. This applied to theatre, spoken word, and the visual arts."

Moyo said the adjudicators commended the originality and innovation exhibited in the entries submitted for the awards.

"In music, there was a high number of entries for the nomination period, which presented a challenge in judging music created over such a long period of time," he said. "Good music tends to replace other good music over time, and this gave adjudicators a torrid time.

"There was a considerable increase in the amount of material submitted for the Literary Arts Awards. There were also a lot of good books submitted, while online submissions tended to be of inferior quality, as many submitted unpublished books. There was an impressive increase of entries of books in vernacular.

"In the visual arts, adjudicators had difficulties accessing materials as most exhibitions were affected by lockdown restrictions that kept most galleries and exhibitions closed for prolonged periods.

"The adjudicators noted a concerning lack of creativity and artistic depth in the dance entries, Some of the submissions were too short to constitute a serious dance production for consideration. However, the adjudicators also noted some improvement in the creation of new site-specific dances, which are choreographed for specific physical settings.

"In the film and television categories, the adjudicators were impressed by the submissions for the Outstanding Music Video Award, which made it very difficult to choose the best from the best."

Moyo said the adjudicators felt that the number and quality of entries in the Media Awards were greatly affected by the absence of events in the arts sector over the past two years.

Most reporters based their reporting on events, and thus, with few events due to Covid-19, there were very few submissions.

"The adjudicators would thus like to encourage journalists to shift their focus from event-based reporting so as to broaden their coverage of events in the CCI sector," said Moyo.

Below is the full list of the nominees:

DANCE AWARDS

Outstanding Female Dancer

Lisa Magwenzi in Love shouldn't hurt

Lorin Sibanda in Footprints

Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Shuwa

Outstanding Male Dancer

Devante Sanganza in My Passion for dance

John Cole in Gotta Feeling

Tichaona Chikara in Purpose Driven

Outstanding Dance Choreographer

Mishael Ndlovu in Most High

John Cole in Loyal

Hillary Indie in Tipei Ndiro

Outstanding Dance Group

Ezimnyama Ensemble in Hope

Umkhathi Theatre in Footprints

Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in Tipei Ndiro

VISUAL ARTS AWARDS

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work

Yadeuka Haichahorereke by Keith Zenda

Free at Last by Keith Zenda

Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga

Outstanding 3 Dimensional

Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada

Tears of Happy by Blesssing Mutukwa

Bundle of Joy by Farai Tandi

My Music Drum by Simelokuhle Zibengwa

Outstanding Mixed Media

Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare

Garandichauya Series 3 by Prudence Chimutuwah

Restoration by Forbes Mushipe

3SPOKEN WORD AWARDS

Outstanding Poet

Obert Dube

Kuda Rice

Tanyaradzwa Emily Ngundu

Outstanding Comedian

Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira aka @astra 632

Hidden Sibanda aka Mdawini

Kudzai Chengedza

Special Mention

Mthokozisi Ncube

Social Media Skits

Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss

Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor

Kingsley Kaisi aka KingsleeZW

MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Journalist -- Print

Sithokozile Sibanda - Ilanga

Kennedy Nyavaya - Standard

Yvonne Ncube - Chronicle

Outstanding Journalist - Radio

Monica Chanda aka Moechanda - Classic263

Rumbidzai Mugwira aka Chamvary - Power FM

Phathisani Sibanda & Tinashe Chikuse - Power FM

Outstanding Journalist - Television

Collette Musanyera - ZBC

Patience Nyagato - ZBC

Barney Mupariwa - ZBC

Outstanding Journalist - Online Media

Amazing Voices - Nonkululeko Dube aka AmardZW

SoProfound - Arnold Chirimuka

Earground - Plot Mhako

Special Mention: Nash TV

THEATRE AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Shawn Mundawarara in Choosing Sam

Cedric Musongwelwa in Deathbed

Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi in The Good Minister from Kunyarara

Outstanding Actress

Munyaradzi Guramatunhu in How are you really?

Eyahra Mathaiza in How are you really?

Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed

Special Mention Patricia Putsai in Bleeding wounds

Outstanding Theatrical Production

Deathbed by Savanna Trust

Improvisational show at Oak Tree by Under The Influence Theatre

How are you really? by Talisma Theatre Company

Outstanding Director

Norbert Makoche in Bleeding wounds

Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How are you really?

Teddy Mangava in Deathbed

LITERARY AWARDS

Outstanding First Creative Published Work

Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhokololo Press]

Diaspora Dreams by Andrew Chatora [Kharis Publishing]

Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi by Pretty Ndlovu [Ukhozi Publishers]

Outstanding Children's Book

The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Auntie Mazvita by Tinashe Muchuri [Essential Books Publishing Company]

Tim's Adventure in the Chocolate World by Chris Martin Lebolang [Hoart Benom Pty Publishing]

Special Mention

ConvergenceZW by Mgcini Nyoni [Mgcini Nyoni]

Dear Eternal Mom by Kuda Mucharambeyi[Soar Publishers]

Outstanding Fiction Book

Mboni by Abraham Makamera [Progressive Publishers]

All Comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]

Sirens:Tales of Youth and Love by Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu [Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu]

Outstanding Poetry Book

Oasis in crisis by Ruth Tsopotsa [Ancient Pageant]

For women Trying to breath and failing (It's not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]

Who killed Grandfather? by Kwanele Khumalo [Underclass Books and Films]

FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS

Outstanding Actor

Kumbilani Ncube as Khalu in Ikasi: The Hood

Eddie Sandifolo as Maso in Poor Cousins

Michael Kudakwashe as Matsa in Kugara Nhaka Kuona Dzevamwe

Outstanding Actress

Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins

Thelmar Mukonza as Feli in Sister Dhokezi

Felistas Tizola as Immaculate in Two Dead Government Officials

Outstanding Music Video

Nhoroondo Directed by Vusa"Blaqs" Hlatshwayo ft. Jah Prayzah

Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks

Move Together Directed by Jonathan Samukange ft. Desert Sessions

Outstanding Screen Production (Television)

Kuchina The Genesis Directed by Bless Gatsi

Gazaland Police Directed by Lucky Aaron

Chipo the Gift Directed by Daves Guzha

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)

Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi

Mlamu Wami Directed by Raisedon Baya

Nehanda Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Outstanding Screen Production(Full Length Film)

Gonarezhou Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe

Veza: The Unfolding Directed by Dumie Manyathela

MUSIC AWARDS

Outstanding New Comer

Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi

Sandra Sibanda

Herman Mpelo Mukombe

Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Outstanding Female Musician

Janet Manyowa

Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi

Dorcas Moyo

Gemma Griffiths

Outstanding Male Musician

Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Rockford Josephat aka Roki

Emergy Chizanga aka Freeman

Outstanding Song

Kujata-Jata by Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba

Munyaradzi by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master

Handipere Power by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

Outstanding Album

Hokoyo by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah

Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa

Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O

5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo

SPECIAL AWARDS

Promoter Of The Year

X-Mo Squad

Bira Remadzisahwirwa

Gateway Stream

Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora

Arnold Tongai Chirisa

Awakhiwe Sibanda aka Awa Khiwe

Zandile Mazithulela aka DJ Zandimaz