Zimbabwe: Jah Master Dreams of Going to America On Single

Zimdancehall musician Jah Master, real name Rodney Mashandure, is set to drop his new single "America" today on social media platforms.

The single produced by award winner producer Oskid will be accompanied by visuals which will feature some local comedians as video vixens.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Jah Master said the new single chronicles his upbringing and how he wished to go to the United States.

Although some sectors were condoning the name "America" as to why he wishes to promote another cultural heritage instead of his own country, Jah Master said fans should wait and not hurriedly judge before listening to the song.

He said music was about creativity, hence one was allowed to play with names.

"Growing up with my aunt, life was never easy as I had to provide something on the table in order to feed," he said. "I had always dreamt to go to the United States of America and all throughout life I thought it would be easy.

"I was chased away from home when I couldn't provide anymore, so I went straight to the airport with no money on me hoping that they would take me to the United States freely, but I was chased away from the airport as well.

"I took my sorry self to the bus terminus in hopes of finding a bus which goes to the USA, but to my surprise they saw me as a mad man," Jah Master explained the video.

"On my way to the streets to look for a solution, I was run over by a car and I went blank and saw myself in the USA where I saw myself married to a lot of girls who worked and were rich enough to look after me," he said.

"All this felt real as I was chopping out hundreds of dollars, dancing and making merry with the girls. All this was just an incredible dream as I was in a coma from the accident."

Asked about projects that he has been working on, Jah Master said was busy on the single and was not planning an album as yet.

"I was focusing on the single project, wishing my dream would come true.

"I am working with my friend Poptain and besides music, have been doing some business projects with some corporates in order to survive, as you know the Covid-19 pandemic affected us a lot. But we are finding our feet again to cope up with life."