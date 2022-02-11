Africa: Kenya to Go for UN General Assembly VP Slot, Lead AU Climate Caucus

Nairobi — Kenya has been endorsed by the African Union (AU) to seek the Vice-President slot for the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly running from 2022 to 2023.

Nairobi secured the endorsement during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from February 5 to 6.

AU Heads of State and Government also appointed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the Coordinator of the Committee on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) for two years, the Foreign Office said in an outcome document circulated on Thursday.

The AU Assembly also endorsed Kenya's membership at the UN Commission of International Trade Law (UNICITRAL) for the period 2022-2027, Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the period 2023-2026, the Coordinating Board of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) for the period 2023-2025 and UNESCO World Heritage Commitee for the period 2023-2027.