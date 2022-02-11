Kenyans Start on a Low as Swede Strom Takes Magical Kenya Ladies Open Day One Lead

Kilifi — Kenyans started off their Magical Kenya Ladies Open on a low as Sweden's Linnea Strom fired a decent round of 5 under par to 67 to take day one lead at the par 72 PGA Vipingo Ridge course.

Kenyan players struggled to keep up with the conditions at Vipingo Ridge which is the only PGA accredited course in the country.

Kenya's sole professional Bhavi Shahs played a disappointing round of 20 over par 92 to trail the table.

Vet Lab's Mercy Nyamchama played a +7 while Nandi Bears Faith Chemutai close the day with a +17.

Despite a very tough round for Bhavi, she promised to leave behind her day one woes and focus on the second round.

"We had a very nice day in the morning, very nice weather in the morning, nice and cloudy. I started off well but somehow along the way I fell off the rail but I tried to hang in there," Shah disclosed.

"I definitely to go easy in round two, I need to leave behind my troubles and play my own game. I was nervous today," she added.

The Kenya team is without 14-year-old Chanelle Wangari who pulled out due to pressing family commitments and injury.

Meanwhile, Strom was 5 under going into the last hole (18) where she dropped a shot to close the day with a two-stroke lead from Emma Grechi of France.

Grechi played a round of 2 under and will be hoping to make amends tomorrow.

"The opening round was all good. I dropped a shot in the 18th hole but I'm glad I made it through to the top. The essence for now is to hit the fairways more and play a good short game. For now, I can say it's still early days," said Strom.

Amy Boulden of Wales played 1 under to take third place.

It was a bad day in the office for defending Champion Esther Hensleit who fired a disappointing 2 over par 74.

Hensleit is hoping to retain the title she won in 2019 at the same venue when the Kenya round served as the season ender.

But her performance on the first day means she has no choice but to shoot a lower score tomorrow where the cut will be determined.

DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

Magical Kenya Ladies Open - Scores For Round 1

1 Linnea Strom (SWE) -4

2 Emma Grechi (FRA) -2

3 Amy Boulden (WAL) -1

Julia Engstrom (SWE) -1

5 Elina Nummenpaa (FIN) Par

74 Mercy Nyanchama (KEN) (A) +7

93 Faith Chemutai (KEN) (A) +17

94 Bhavi Shah (KEN) +20