Kenya: Sabina Chege Under Fire Over Vote-Rigging Remarks in Western

10 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Murang'a Women Representative Sabina Chege has sparked fresh controversy in Kenya's succession politics after claiming that vote-rigging is possible in elections.

"I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they are the smartest," she said in Western Thursday while in the company of other Azimio La Umoa-leaning MPs.

The remarks have sparked wild fire on social media, where leaders and supporters of Deputy President William Ruto are challenging her to substantiate her remarks.

Sabina belongs to the Jubilee party wing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August election, in what is promising to be a battle royale with the Deputy President who ditched the ruling party for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Shocking... profoundly shocking... that a senior Member of the ruling jubilee Government CAN GIVE NOTICE that plans to STEAL VOTES for Hon Raila in the elections on 8.9.2022 are in place shows that a blueprint for rigging has been put in place! @IG_NPS @makaumutua pic.twitter.com/2d643BMh0R

-- Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) February 10, 2022

Read the original article on Capital FM.

