Nigeria: 2023 - Again, Buhari Warns Foreign Diplomats Against Meddling in Nigeria's Internal Politics

* Wants them to observe in line with diplomatic practice

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned foreign diplomats against meddling in the internal politics of Nigeria as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.

This was the second time in five months that the president would be asking diplomats to steer clear of nation's local politics.

President Buhari had on October 25, 2021, while presenting Letters of Credence to the Ambassadors of Japan, European Union, Burundi, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Cape Verde, France, Qatar; and High Commissioners of Sierra Leone and Ghana, urged foreign envoys to be guided by diplomatic practices to ensure that their activities remain within the limits of their profession in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

However, speaking again yesterday, while presenting Letters of Credence to four Ambassadors at the State House, Abuja, the president advised diplomats in the country to stay within the limits of their schedules, and not intrude in the internal politics of the country as countdown to 2023 elections begins.

Buhari, who welcomed the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman, said:

"You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at very interesting political period as Nigeria's national elections are due in early 2023.

"As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year."

The president called for the support of the envoys in tackling rising global insecurity, and strengthening of communality.

According to him: "We are living in unprecedented times and with so many uncertainties, especially with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the rise in global insecurity and the devastation of our environments caused by climate change among other existential threats to our collective peace, progress and shared values.

"Different factors that accounted for these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain alone. Matters of security have become the business of all the nations of the world to work closely together to build consensus in order to overcome these challenges."

Buhari told the diplomats that, "for us in Nigeria We continue to make steady progress despite the daunting challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance, amongst other aspirations."

He noted that Nigeria's differences and divergence in culture and religion had contributed immensely in cementing unity, as a people, as well as spurring religious tolerance and respect for one another.

Buhari urged the Ambassadors to build lasting friendships in the course of performing their duties that will go beyond assignments in Nigeria.

At the regional level, the president said Nigeria would continue to work with other member-states of ECOWAS and regional blocs to deal with the problems of terrorism, trans-border crimes, banditry, maritime issues and unconstitutional change of government.

"We are engaging in frank self-retrospection in order to identify and isolate appropriate containment strategies that can help de-escalate the drift into the unconstitutional seizure of power in the sub region," he added.

Buhari assured of partnership and mutual cooperation in canvassing more Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in healthcare system, education, infrastructure, local manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness and transportation.

He said: "The countries which you all represent, namely, Czech Republic, Republic of Italy, Kingdom of Spain and State of Israel, enjoy very cordial bilateral relations and cooperation with Nigeria that span across our socio-economic and cultural spheres.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Therefore, the envious task of building on the successes of your respective predecessors will further advance our relations to significant heights for the benefits of our countries and peoples.

"As you settle down to your diplomatic responsibilities, I am sure that you will appreciate the uniqueness and strength in our country's political, socio-economic and cultural diversities, in terms of both human and natural resources."

Responding on behalf of other envoys, the Ambassador of Czech Republic assured the President of, "comprehensive cooperation" of the representatives.

Krejc said the envoys would work for the development of Nigeria, through strengthening of mutual and beneficial relations with their countries.