Nigeria: Abacha Family to Provide Proof of Ownership of Durbar April 4

A Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Hannatu Balogun has fixed April 4, 2022, for "proof of case" in a suit against the Kaduna state government by Durbar Hotel Plc said to be owned by the family of late military head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

The Abacha had dragged the state government before the court for alleged illegal demolition of the property as well as alleged plans by the government to take over the property despite pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

The appeal at the Supreme Court was filed by the state.

At the resumed hearing on suit yesterday, counsel to the defendants, Mustapha AU represented by Sule Umar told the court that the defendants had filed a case of change of counsel and requested for an adjournment.

However, counsel to the Abacha family, Dr. Reuben Atabor, expressed concern over the time and energy being wasted on the matter by the defendants for proposing an appeal on a matter that had lingered on for the past two years.

Attabor, in his submission told the court that, "we are ready to proof our case by next sitting."

Justice Balogun adjourned the matter for further hearing on the proof of case by the Counsel to Durbar Hotel Plc to April 4, 2022.

The hotel located along Warf Road, by Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis, was demolished by the Kaduna state government in January 2020.

The plaintiff is praying the court for a declaration that it is the title holder of the parcel of land measuring about 5.378 hectares and covered by Kaduna State Certificate of Occupancy No. 17789, Kaduna North Local Government Area.

The plaintiff also prayed the court for a declaration that the demolition of the hotel by the Kaduna state government is unconstitutional, illegal, null, and void.

The plaintiff further asked the court for an order of injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, privies, and whosoever from transferring, assigning, or selling in any way part of the property.